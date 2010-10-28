15

104 Snakes, Millipedes, Spiders, Others Were Bound for Luxemburg, Says FG

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar The Federal Government has disclosed that about 104 snakes of different species, gecko, lizards, millipedes, centipedes, spiders and hairy frogs impounded by officers and men of the Nigeria customs services were meant for Luxemburg as their final destination. The animals which were smuggled into Nigeria from Cameroon, in three professionally […]
