At least 10 people were hurt when rival football fans clashed in Morocco over the weekend, the interior ministry said on Monday, vowing a “rigorous” crackdown on hooliganism. The ministry said four members of the security forces were among those hurt in “acts of vandalism” in the northeastern town of Sidi Kacem on Sunday after […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added March 06, 2017

from The Punch News