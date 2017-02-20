17

views
Unfave

128 Nigerian deportees return from Libya

Maureen Ihua-Maduenyi The National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday received 128 stranded Nigerians who voluntarily returned to the country from Libya. After profiling, NEMA said the returnees were 126 males and two females, among them two females and four males had health issues. The returnees who were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration […]
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added August 10, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 128 Nigerian deportees return from Libya
    added August 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 253 Nigerians Voluntarily Return from Libya
    added April 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  3. 253 More Nigerians Voluntarily Return from Libya
    added April 26, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Photos: 253 Nigerians voluntarily return from Libya
    added April 26, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. More Nigerians to return from Libya on Tuesday
    added February 20, 2017 from The Punch News