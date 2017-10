Security, devolution of powers top agenda Gboyega Akinsanmi Amid calls for a negotiated restructuring of Nigeria, the Southern Governors’ Forum, a platform of the 17 governors from the three geopolitical zones in the South, will reconvene in Lagos monday, 12 years after it held its last meeting. The Forum, which had its inaugural meeting in […]

Added October 22, 2017

