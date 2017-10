Oto Targets C’wealth Belt After confirming himself as the Commonwealth Africa lightweight title holder with a win over Israel “Money Machine” Kammwamba of Malawi at the GOtv Boxing Night 12, Joseph ‘Joe Boy’ Oto is targeting the main Commonwealth title in December. Oto defeated Israel “Money Machine” Kammwamba of Malawi to make history as the […]

