Martins Ifijeh Over 150 traders at the popular Gbagi Market in Ibadan have enjoyed free medical and dental care at the community health outreach sponsored by SIFAX Group. Taiwo Afolabi Community Dental Outreach, which is organised by the University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students, is a free medical mission targeted at rural communities in […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 23, 2017

from This Day News