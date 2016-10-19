13

views
Unfave

15 Hot Questions For Yetunde Olanike Olasiyan- Writer, Blogger, A Poet And A Soon-To-Be Author

"2001" The year I left high school, won a national essay competition(1st prize southwest zone), got a cash prize(first five figures made from writing), was shown on national TV, stayed in an hotel, then I made all my papers that same year. My parents were proud and of course, my mum was alive. The post 15 Hot Questions For Yetunde Olanike Olasiyan- Writer, Blogger, A Poet And A Soon-To-Be Author appeared first on Woman.NG.
Read the rest of the story on Woman.ng

Added April 18, 2017
from Woman.ng

Related Nigerian News

  1. 15 Hot Questions For Yetunde Olanike Olasiyan- Writer, Blogger, A Poet And A Soon-To-Be Author
    added April 18, 2017 from Woman.ng
  2. 15 (Hot) Questions For Eketi Edima Ette – Writer, Editor, Teacher And Speaker
    added February 24, 2017 from Woman.ng
  3. 15 Hot Questions For Elsie Godwin – Radio Host, Blogger And Social Media Manager
    added February 13, 2017 from Woman.ng
  4. 15 (Hot) Questions For Victoria Uchenna Okoro – Teacher, Writer, Editor, And Bead Maker
    added March 10, 2017 from Woman.ng
  5. 15 (HOT) Questions For Folorunso Mabel
    added October 19, 2016 from Woman.ng