15 people survive in Myanmar military plane crash
Fifteen passengers have reportedly survived a plane crash after military aircraft carrying more than 100 people vanished over Myanmar. Local media reported 120 servicemen and their families were aboard the flight from Myeik to Yangon when it disappeared on Wednesday afternoon. Debris from the aircraft was found near Dawei following reports the plane had crashed. […]
Added June 08, 2017
