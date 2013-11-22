13

views
Unfave

16 States Now Participating in FG’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme

Laleye Dipo Sixteen states in Nigeria are now participating in the federal government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, the National Programme Coordinator, Dr. Temitope Sinkaiye, has disclosed in Minna, Niger State capital on Monday. Sinkaiye who did not name the states, however, said the scheme had been operating successfully in the said states, stressing that state […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added August 28, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. N5,000 Conditional Cash Transfer: Beneficiaries were Identified before Buhari’s Inauguration – Presidency
    added January 08, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Bailout: Nasarawa fails to meet FG’s condition
    added June 24, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Why APC states are participating in national conference
    added February 19, 2014 from The Punch News
  4. 15 countries, 35 states to participate in Abuja Carnival
    added November 22, 2013 from The Punch News
  5. FG’s N500bn social security programme bound to fail –Ndume
    added November 01, 2016 from The Punch News