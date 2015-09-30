A 17-year old boy has been found guilty of manslaughter after stabbing another 17-year old Irfan Wahid to death on Harehills Lane in Leeds, West Yorkshire, UK on February 10. BBC reports that the defendant was earlier cleared of the murder charge levelled against him by Leeds Crown Court. He told jurors that he didn’t […]
The post 17-year old convicted of Manslaughter after stabbing Friend over Girl appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija
Added August 19, 2017
from Bella Naija
Related Nigerian News
- “Sometimes, You See Three Men, Sometimes Four In A Day. I Was So Ashamed” -17-Year Old Victim Of Human Trafficking Tells Her Story
added May 27, 2017 from Woman.ng
- Obinna Igbokwe, 17-year-old son of Nigerian immigrants accepted into 7 of 8 Ivy League schools
added July 21, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- 17 year old son of couple found dead in California admits his brother killed their parents
added May 01, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- 17 Year Old Russian Student Dies After Trying to take Selfie on Rooftop
added September 30, 2015 from Bella Naija
- Man City's Samir Nasri, 29, pictured leaving Hollywood nightclub with Lionel Richie's 17-year-old daughter Sofia (photos)
added June 27, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog