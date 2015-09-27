4

184,979 retirees benefit from pensions scheme — PenCom

The National Pension Commission on Saturday said no fewer than 184,979 retirees benefited from Contributory Pensions Scheme. The acting director-general of the commission, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, announced this at a retreat organised by Pension Operators (PenOp) in Abeokuta. She said as of March 2017, the retirees were currently receiving pensions regularly with an average monthly payment […]
