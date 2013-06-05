22

views
Unfave

19 dead, 17 hurt in Ecuador bus crash

At least 19 people died and 17 were injured when a school vehicle collided with a bus in  southwestern Ecuador, the national security service said Saturday. A source at the Integrated Security Service, or ECU-911, said the school vehicle “was not following a route,” so it carried no passengers during the Friday evening accident. The […] The post 19 dead, 17 hurt in Ecuador bus crash appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 14, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 19 dead, 17 hurt in Ecuador bus crash
    added January 14, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. Seven die, 17 injured in Ogun auto crash
    added January 04, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Six children die in horrific bus crash in the US...driver charged with manslaughter
    added November 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. One dead, 13 hurt in US building collapse
    added June 05, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. 17 die in Osun auto crash
    added February 08, 2015 from The Punch News