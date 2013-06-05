At least 19 people died and 17 were injured when a school vehicle collided with a bus in southwestern Ecuador, the national security service said Saturday. A source at the Integrated Security Service, or ECU-911, said the school vehicle “was not following a route,” so it carried no passengers during the Friday evening accident. The […] The post 19 dead, 17 hurt in Ecuador bus crash appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

