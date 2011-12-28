25

views
Unfave

19 Nigerian Academics Conduct Research in Shell Sabbatical Programme

A total of 19 academics from different universities in Nigeria have begun research attachments in several fields of study in the latest phase of the sabbatical and internship programme of The Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Limited (SPDC) Joint Venture, which was introduced in 1980. According to a statement by Shell’s spokesperson in Nigeria, Mr. […]
Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added February 19, 2017
from This Day News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 19 Nigerian Academics Conduct Research in Shell Sabbatical Programme
    added February 19, 2017 from This Day News
  2. 19 Nigerian academics conduct research in Shell sabbatical programme
    added February 19, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  3. Photos: 19 Nigerian ATM robbers arrested in Sharjah, UAE
    added January 04, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Nigerian Academic to Deliver Key Lecture in University of London, Breaks 187-year-old Record
    added April 26, 2016 from This Day News
  5. Succour for Nigerian medical graduates barred in UK
    added December 28, 2011 from Guardian News