2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast: I was busy helping others not knowing my two children had died

Sunday, January 27, 2002 was particularly a gloomy day for many families in Lagos State. The trouble, which eventually sent many to their graves prematurely, started around 5pm when there was a sudden explosion, akin to that of an earthquake. The loud bang shook the entire Lagos city, as if bombs were detonated behind the […] The post 2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast: I was busy helping others not knowing my two children had died appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Added January 27, 2017
from The Punch News

