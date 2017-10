By Chineme Okafor in Abuja Over 200,000 small holding farmers in 29 states of the country, cultivating eight different commodities have gotten N43 billion so far disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) which was launched in November 2015, Governor of CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has disclosed. According […]

