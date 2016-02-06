2018 Budget: FG to spend N35bn on Housing Programme, N9.8bn on Mambilla Hydro Project

The Federal Government has set aside N35.4bn to address the housing needs of its workforce under the National Housing Programme in 2018. President Muhammadu Buhari made this known when he presented the 2018 budget proposal at the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Tuesday. He also announced a budgetary allocation of N9.8bn […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added November 07, 2017

from The Punch News

