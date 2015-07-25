2018 World Cup: Argentina, Chile seek advantage in South America race
Lionel Messi and Argentina will seek to maintain the pressure on Chile with a victory over Venezuela on Tuesday as South America’s 2018 World Cup qualifying race enters the home stretch. A faltering campaign has left Argentina fifth in the standings with three games remaining, just outside the top four spots which guarantee automatic entry […]
