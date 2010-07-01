28

views
Unfave

2019: Akande, others meet on Yoruba political agenda

OLUFEMI ATOYEBI Major political leaders in the South-West on Saturday met at the launch of a forum called, ‘Yoruba Patriots Movement’, during which decisions were made on how Yoruba will be a major political stakeholder ahead of the 2019 general elections. The event, which had a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief […] The post 2019: Akande, others meet on Yoruba political agenda appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 21, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 2019: Akande, others meet on Yoruba political agenda
    added January 21, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. APC, PDP, others meet on election security
    added April 09, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. Buhari, others meet Jammeh on Wednesday
    added January 09, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Northern govs, elders meet on 2011 polls
    added July 01, 2010 from Guardian News
  5. Bisi Akande blames recession on military rule
    added October 12, 2016 from The Punch News