OLUFEMI ATOYEBI Major political leaders in the South-West on Saturday met at the launch of a forum called, ‘Yoruba Patriots Movement’, during which decisions were made on how Yoruba will be a major political stakeholder ahead of the 2019 general elections. The event, which had a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief […] The post 2019: Akande, others meet on Yoruba political agenda appeared first on Punch Newspapers.

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 21, 2017

from The Punch News

