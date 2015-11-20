12

views
Unfave

2019: No referendum no elections in southeast – Nnamdi Kanu

Added June 22, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Photos of Nnamdi Kanu's handwritten statement / transcription apologizing to Buhari for calling him a pedophile and terrorist
    added December 31, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Ohanaeze disowns Nnamdi Kanu, Biafra
    added November 20, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. Biafra will be Achieved in Months – Nnamdi Kanu | WATCH
    added May 28, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. Nnamdi Kanu: No Election in South-east Without Biafra Referendum
    added June 22, 2017 from This Day News
  5. 2019: No Imposition of Candidates in Plateau ‎PDP, Says Jang
    added June 22, 2017 from This Day News