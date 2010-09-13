18

views
Unfave

2019: Ogun PDP Chiefs dump Kashamu for Adeola

Added February 15, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 2019: Ogun PDP Chiefs dump Kashamu for Adeola
    added February 15, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Police re-open Ogun PDP secretariat to Kashamu faction
    added March 14, 2013 from The Punch News
  3. Ogun PDP chief denies defecting to ACN
    added September 26, 2011 from The Punch News
  4. ‘Ogun PDP needs to harmonise for future elections’
    added September 13, 2010 from The Punch News
  5. Ogun PDP: Kashamu’s faction threatens OGSIEC
    added August 29, 2016 from The Punch News