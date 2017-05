Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has declared that his fate in the 2019 elections lies with God and President Muhammad Buhari. This he made known in a special phone-in radio programme in Kaduna monitored by Tribune newspaper on Wednesday to sign his two years in office. He said, “If the president come and meet me […]

Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added May 04, 2017

from The Punch News