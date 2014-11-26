14

views
Unfave

2019 Presidency: I’ll support Atiku even if Buhari contests – Minister of Women Affairs

Aisha Alhassan, Minister of Women Affairs, says she will support former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar if he decides to run for office in 2019. In a video which went viral on Wednesday, the minister declared support for the former vice-president which has sparked condemnation, particularly among supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Alhassan in an interview with […] The post 2019 Presidency: I’ll support Atiku even if Buhari contests – Minister of Women Affairs appeared first on ...
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added September 07, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. I’ll support subsidy removal under Buhari – Bakare
    added January 11, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Minister of Women Affairs, Alhassan denies reports she slumped at IDP camp. "It was stuffy and I had to sit down"
    added September 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Even If Buhari Runs in 2019, I Will Support Atiku, Says Aisha Alhassan
    added September 06, 2017 from This Day News
  4. I’ll support APC candidate if I lose – Atiku
    added November 26, 2014 from The Punch News
  5. Even if Buhari is too weak to campaign in 2019, we’ll do it for him —Group
    added August 07, 2017 from The Punch News