login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
How to win war against corruption – Saraki
Please don’t dissolve my parents 39 years marriage, Son tells court
Bafana Bafana Goes for Hustle, Run, and Shoot!!!
South Africa To Spy On Eagles Ahead Of AFCON Clash
Two Premier League Clubs In Talks With Onyekuru
Trending Nigerian News
Boko Haram insurgents kill six farmers in Nigeria
APC begins preparation for by-election to replace Adeleke
Yari not building hotel in Lagos –NGF
Irresponsible leadership is a major drawback to Africa’s progress
Nigeria spends less than 20% of total health expenditure on pharmaceuticals
15
views
20 killed in mosque attack in Nigeria over land dispute - Washington Post
Added May 15, 2017
from Google Nigerian News
Related Nigerian News
20 killed in mosque attack in Nigeria over land dispute - Washington Post
added May 15, 2017 from
Google Nigerian News
Photos: Man kills his 83 year old Uncle over land dispute in Enugu
added April 06, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Unidentified gunmen kill four youths over land dispute
added February 19, 2016 from
The Punch News
5 killed in separate attacks in north Nigeria
added January 31, 2013 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Three killed in gun attack in Nigeria's Plateau state
added December 28, 2011 from
Yahoo Nigerian News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us