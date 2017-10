About 21,780 out of 33,000 teachers failed the primary four test administered to test their competence by the Kaduna State government. The state is therefore shopping for 25,000 new teachers as one of the plans to restore dignity and quality to education. Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State unveiled the planned recruitment when he received […]

Added October 10, 2017

