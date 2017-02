By John Shiklam in Kaduna Twenty-one people have been killed in fresh attacks on four communities by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the southern part of Kaduna State. Several houses were also reportedly burnt in the attacks which occurred on Sunday and Monday. The affected communities included Ashim, Nissi and Zilan in Atakad District, Kaura Local […]

February 20, 2017

