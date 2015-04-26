login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
We’re building Nigerian athletics from scratch, says AFN boss
Zenith Delta Principals Cup has come to stay, says Lucky Ighade
Nigeria and frequently asked national questions
Fulani herdsmen? Here are the grim statistics
Nosa on the field
Trending Nigerian News
Tammy Abraham’s England call-up draws mixed reaction
Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Uti Nwachukwu Attend GTBank Fashion Weekend Pre-Event Cocktail
Lagos promises better deal to artisans
Demmie Vee drops new single ‘Figure 8’
Fintechs Urged to Enhance Financial Inclusion
5
views
24hrs after Benue grazing law takes effect, herdsmen kill one, injure many
Added November 02, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Suspected herdsmen kill one, injure many in reprisal attack in Benue — Police
added April 20, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Suspected Herdsmen Kill One, Five Others Missing
added November 02, 2017 from
This Day News
As grazing law takes effect from today: We’ll head for ICC to protect Benue people from herdsmen— Ortom
added November 01, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill Seminarian, Injure 4 Others in Enugu | Governor says he’ll no longer tolerate such Attacks
added August 26, 2016 from
Bella Naija
Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 28, injure many in Benue
added April 26, 2015 from
Vanguard News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us