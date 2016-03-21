21

views
Unfave

26-year-old man arrested for killing wife

Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 26-year-old man, Mathew Oguntade, for allegedly killing his 20-year-old wife, Mary Oguntade, during a fight. The couple lived behind the Anglican Church at Owode-Ijako, in the Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. According to the information by the police, the incident happened […] The post 26-year-old man arrested for killing wife appeared first on Punch Newspapers.
Read the rest of the story on The Punch News

Added January 16, 2017
from The Punch News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 26-year-old man arrested for killing wife
    added January 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  2. 26 Year Old Man Arrested for Kidnapping 7 Month Old Baby
    added March 21, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. 20-year-old man arrested for hacking motorcyclist to death
    added November 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Photos: 21-year-old man arrested for attempting to behead his friend for rituals
    added August 02, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Ogun man arrested for killing stepdaughter for rituals
    added November 15, 2016 from The Punch News