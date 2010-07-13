27 Plateau Victims Given Mass Burial After Latest Attack by Suspected Herdsmen

• President condemns incident, orders security forces to arrest situation Seriki Adinoyi in Jos It was another moment of grief Monday morning in Nkiedonwhro village, Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State when at least 27 people were massacred in their sleep by gunmen suspected to be cattle herders. The latest is about the third […]

