21

views
Unfave

2 charged with raping, procuring abortion for 14-yr-old girl

Added July 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 2 charged with raping, procuring abortion for 14-yr-old girl
    added July 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Three suspected rapists arrested for impregnating 14-year-old girl
    added September 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Robbery suspects rape 14-yr-old girl
    added July 06, 2012 from Vanguard News
  4. Delta Pastor’s 17 Year Old Son Rapes & Kills 14 Year Old Girl
    added November 30, 2015 from Bella Naija
  5. Teenager arraigned for procuring abortion drugs for 14-year-old lover
    added November 29, 2016 from The Punch News