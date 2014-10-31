login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
[VIDEO] Kenya makes history, allows prisoners to vote for first time
What happens if Zuma loses S.Africa parliament vote?
Flavour set to go on World Tour for New Album “Ijele – The Traveler”
Eagles to travel by road to Benin Republic for CHAN qualifier
Naira Rate Nears Black Market as Central Bank Loosens Up
Trending Nigerian News
5 ways the Lagos state embedded power project is unique
Investment opportunity beckons as Fine & Country takes Nigeria to the world
Nestle Nigeria striding to improve livelihoods with SMS Project — Uwadoka
Navy denies holding tortured rating, fingers DSS
Total E&P says Nigeria remains viable petroleum industry
24
views
2 quacks perform surgery on woman, docked
Added August 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
2 quacks perform surgery on woman, docked
added August 08, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Doctors perform first heart surgery on foetus in India
added October 31, 2014 from
The Punch News
Doctors Perform First Heart Surgery on Foetus in India
added October 31, 2014 from
Bella Naija
Foreign Surgeons Perform Reconstructive Surgeries on 36 Patients in Sokoto
added March 29, 2017 from
This Day News
Foreign Surgeons Perform Reconstructive Surgeries on 36 Patients in Sokoto
added March 29, 2017 from
This Day News
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us