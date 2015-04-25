16

views
Unfave

2Baba releases African Queen (HDV) - Special "Annie-versary" video to celebrate Annie Idibia who featured in the 2004 original

In commemoration of 2Baba and Annie Idibia's 4th wedding anniversary, the legendary musician and loving husband is releasing a special video to celebrate his wife, who featured in the original African Queen video in 2004. The video which was shot in South Africa, with exclusive clips from their Dubai wedding in 2013, is also one of the official motion Picture soundtrack for AY's new film, "10
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 23, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog

Related Nigerian News

  1. Charlie Hebdo mocks Africans who died in the Mediterranean
    added April 25, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  2. Photo: 2face and Annie jet out to celebrate her birthday
    added November 13, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. 2Baba & Kenyan Pop Band Sauti Sol shoot the Video for “Oya Make We Go” | See the BTS Photos
    added June 15, 2016 from Bella Naija
  4. Gbangucci releases new photos & song “You Are Mine” to celebrate his birthday with fans
    added April 22, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Gospel singer Anny premieres video to single 'Thank You Lord'
    added December 18, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog