2Baba releases African Queen (HDV) - Special "Annie-versary" video to celebrate Annie Idibia who featured in the 2004 original

In commemoration of 2Baba and Annie Idibia's 4th wedding anniversary, the legendary musician and loving husband is releasing a special video to celebrate his wife, who featured in the original African Queen video in 2004. The video which was shot in South Africa, with exclusive clips from their Dubai wedding in 2013, is also one of the official motion Picture soundtrack for AY's new film, "10

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added March 23, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

