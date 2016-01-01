10

views
Unfave

2Baba, Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage win big at #AFRIMA2017 | Full List of Winners

The 2017 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) held last night in Lagos with a host of African stars converging at Eko Hotel & Suites for a night of music and felicitations. Nigerian acts Wizkid, Simi, M.I, Tiwa Savage, Ycee, Orezi, 2Baba all got awards with Wiz taking home winning 3 awards on […] The post 2Baba, Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage win big at #AFRIMA2017 | Full List of Winners appeared first on BellaNaija.
Read the rest of the story on Bella Naija

Added November 13, 2017
from Bella Naija

Related Nigerian News

  1. Piggybank.ng, Desiree Iyama, AfroTech Girls win SME100Nigeria Award | See full list of Winners
    added August 29, 2017 from Bella Naija
  2. Timi Dakolo, Olamide, Reekado Banks, Vector & More Emerge Winners at #Headies2015 | Full List of Winners
    added January 01, 2016 from Bella Naija
  3. Sterling K. Brown, Big Little Lies, Saturday Night Live win big at the 2017 Emmy Awards | Full List of Winners
    added September 18, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. OBO! Davido Wins “Best African Act” at 2017 #MTVEMA | See Full List of Winners
    added November 12, 2017 from Bella Naija
  5. Davido takes top prize at AFRIMA 2017 + See Full List of Winners
    added October 09, 2017 from Bella Naija