30, 000 refugees to migrate to C’ River over Cameroon crisis- Immigration

Mudiaga Affe, Calabar At least 30, 000 refugees are envisaged to migrate to Cross River State following the crisis in Southern Cameroon, according to the Nigeria Immigration Service. The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Mohammed Babandede, on Wednesday said out of the 40, 000 refugees expected to migrate to Nigeria as projected by the United Nations […]
Added October 18, 2017
from The Punch News

