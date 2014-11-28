17

views
Unfave

30m worshippers expected at Reinhard Bonnke’s farewell crusade

Added October 17, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 30m worshippers expected at Reinhard Bonnke’s farewell crusade
    added October 17, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Bonnke targets 30 million Africans in Nigeria’s farewell crusade
    added October 16, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Bonnke returns to Lagos for farewell crusade
    added September 26, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. Gunmen bomb and shoot at mosque worshippers in north Nigeria's Kano
    added November 28, 2014 from Yahoo Nigerian News
  5. Reinhard Bonnke returns to Nigeria for ‘farewell message’
    added September 26, 2017 from The Punch News