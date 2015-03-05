8

views
Unfave

367 prison inmates to sit for 2017 UTME

Added May 13, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 367 prison inmates to sit for 2017 UTME
    added May 13, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 208 prison inmates to sit for 2015 UTME
    added March 05, 2015 from The Punch News
  3. 120 prison inmates to write UTME –JAMB
    added May 12, 2017 from The Punch News
  4. 343 prisoners, 201 blind candidates for 2016 UTME
    added February 25, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Direct Entry candidates to sit for aptitude test – JAMB
    added April 03, 2017 from The Punch News