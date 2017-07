John Shiklam in Kaduna Fresh violence between farmers and herdsmen in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has reportedly claimed 37 lives with scores injured within two days. It was learnt that the incident started last Sunday when some Fulani youths allegedly went to a village at Ungwan Uka to avenge the killing of […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 18, 2017

from This Day News