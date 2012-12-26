login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Nobody has the right to issue quit notices says Governor Wike
If you are happy with your president … – Ooni
JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele expecting twins
Adesina wins World Food Prize Laureate
Comedian Mimicko, Glitz Entertainment sign mgt deal
Trending Nigerian News
Cameroon's Confed failure is good news for Nigeria - ESPN FC (blog)
NIIT to subsidise scholarship fees
OMG Digital, the "BuzzFeed of Africa," raises a seed round of $1.1M
Land Dispute: Supreme Court Nullifies 33-year Old Judgment Obtained By Anglican Church Against Lagos Community
IFAD, AATF to boost 13, 000 farmers with cassava mechanisation programme
12
views
38 Nigerian Universities increase tuition fees under Buhari’s govt – ASUU
Added June 26, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
Sufferings under Buhari’s govt
added December 19, 2016 from
The Punch News
38 Nigerian Universities increase tuition fees on poor funding
added June 26, 2017 from
Businessday Nigeria
Nasarawa University to increase tuition fees by 20%
added November 23, 2016 from
The Punch News
No plans to increase tuition fees – OAU Registrar
added December 26, 2012 from
Vanguard News
NIGERIAN VICE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO SAYS SEEKS BUHARI'S APPROVAL FOR "PRACTICALLY" EVERTHING HE DOES
added March 13, 2017 from
Reuters Nigeria
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us