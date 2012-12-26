12

views
Unfave

38 Nigerian Universities increase tuition fees under Buhari’s govt – ASUU

Added June 26, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Sufferings under Buhari’s govt
    added December 19, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. 38 Nigerian Universities increase tuition fees on poor funding
    added June 26, 2017 from Businessday Nigeria
  3. Nasarawa University to increase tuition fees by 20%
    added November 23, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. No plans to increase tuition fees – OAU Registrar
    added December 26, 2012 from Vanguard News
  5. NIGERIAN VICE PRESIDENT OSINBAJO SAYS SEEKS BUHARI'S APPROVAL FOR "PRACTICALLY" EVERTHING HE DOES
    added March 13, 2017 from Reuters Nigeria