11

views
Unfave

3 bankers, 3 telecom officials, pastor nabbed in N150m fraud

Added July 10, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 3 bankers, 3 telecom officials, pastor nabbed in N150m fraud
    added July 10, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. Police arrest three bank officials, eight others over N150m fraud
    added July 10, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. Ndani TV’s Hit show ‘Oga Titus’ is Back With Season 3! Check Out the Official Posters
    added June 07, 2017 from Bella Naija
  4. 3,000 electrical/electronics workers lose jobs in seven months
    added October 30, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Farmers/herdsmen clashes: 3,000 lives lost, still no end in sight
    added July 09, 2013 from Vanguard News