Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri There were concerns Tuesday that about 40 oil exploration workers contracted by Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and members of the Civilian JTF, to search for crude oil in the Lake Chad Basin might have been killed or abducted. The 40 persons […]

Read the rest of the story on This Day News

Added July 25, 2017

from This Day News