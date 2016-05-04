login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Millions of children in Boko Haram-hit Lake Chad prey to disease as rains arrive
Oil edges up, but still set for biggest first half fall since 1990s
The Bully and the Bold in Nigeria
New Music: Tolu – Whereva
American remanded in KiriKiri prison for defrauding Nigerians of $565,000
Trending Nigerian News
Atiku's Intels battles Nigerian govt in court - Premium Times
Banks shun meeting with NCC over Etisalat
Investors target Nigeria’s $1bn medical tourism market
Enyeama ready to groom Burkina Faso keeper for Lille
6 essential tips to have an unforgettable trip to Tarkwa Bay
27
views
42-yr-old caught caught by his wife having sex with goat
Added June 23, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
42-yr-old caught caught by his wife having sex with goat
added June 23, 2017 from
Vanguard News
Father of six caught having sex with goat in Katsina
added June 22, 2017 from
The Punch News
Photos: Pastor stripped to his pants in Asaba after he was caught allegedly having sex with a married woman
added July 22, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Man caught having sex with a female passenger while driving on a highway
added June 05, 2017 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
20 year old Man jailed for having sex with underage schoolgirls
added May 04, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us