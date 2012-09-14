43-yr-old father throws alcohol-fueled party for his daughter's high school friends, rapes 1 of them multiple times

A 43-year-old man, Ben Richard Aguilar, threw an alcohol-fueled party for his underage daughter and sexually assaulted one of her teenage friends, multiple times. According to reports, the 15-year-old girl who may not have been aware of what was happening, because she was drunk, was raped by Aguilar. Aguilar later confessed to detectives that he recorded the rape on his cellphone and took nude

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added April 03, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

