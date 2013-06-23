10

views
Unfave

4 in critical condition, as AOCOED students’ bus rams into truck

Added June 12, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. 4 in critical condition, as AOCOED students’ bus rams into truck
    added June 12, 2017 from Vanguard News
  2. 4 officers dead, 2 in surgery and 3 in critical condition in the wake of the Dallas protest
    added July 07, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Photos: Lady in critical condition after accident along Aba-Port Harcourt road
    added March 28, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  4. Mandela in critical condition – Jacob Zuma
    added June 23, 2013 from Vanguard News
  5. Prison riot: Five inmates still in critical condition
    added November 20, 2016 from The Punch News