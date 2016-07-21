13

views
Unfave

52 arrested in Benue for revenue, tax fraud

Added May 18, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Police arrest Lagos pastor for N3m land fraud
    added July 21, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. Fiat heir arrested in US for faking own kidnapping
    added November 29, 2016 from The Punch News
  3. Housewives arrested in Lagos for aiding robbers
    added October 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Herbalist, alfa arrested in Ogun for killing 16-year-old
    added September 06, 2016 from The Punch News
  5. Mother, son arrested in Imo for stealing baby
    added August 23, 2016 from The Punch News