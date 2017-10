The Johannesburg division of the South African police has said that it has arrested a 52-year-old medical doctor for raping his teenage patient on Tuesday. According to Herald, the police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said that the 17-year-old victim was at the hospital for a medical check-up, where she was raped by the doctor. […]

Added October 11, 2017

from The Punch News