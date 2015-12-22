60-year-old woman who gave birth after 20 years of infertility is abandoned by husband after delivery

A 60-year old new mother who delivered a baby after 20 years of waiting and five rounds of fertility treatment has been dumped in the hospital by her husband. The new father dumped his wife of many years after he heard the baby screaming in the maternity ward and told his wife he was too old to deal with all that crying. Atifa Ljajic, 60 was dumped by Serif Nokic, 68, on the same day their

Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog

Added July 16, 2017

from Linda Ikeji Blog

