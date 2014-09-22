24

63-Year-old lawyer arrainged for alleged kidnapping, attempted murder

Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt A 63-year-old lawyer, Mr. Vincent Ogbungbada, was on Thursday arraigned before a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, for alleged kidnapping and attempted murder. Ogbungbada was accused of kidnapping one Mr. Fortune Ogbungbada, who was held hostage for four days with the aim of demanding for ransom. […]
