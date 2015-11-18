login
join!
home
news archives
about us
contact us
front page
trending news
latest news
Latest Nigerian News
Northern youths insist on October 1 ultimatum for Igbo
Britain plunged into uncertainty as May tipped to lose majority
Afreximbank, Belarus sign $150m pact to boost African economy
Nigeria, South Africa in grudge match
67-yr-old man to court: She’ll beat me to death if you don’t dissolve this marriage
Trending Nigerian News
Masari: Don’t Make Herdsmen Crisis a Tribal Issue
Full transcript of former FBI Director, Comey’s hearing before US Senate Intelligence Committee
Comey Says Concern Trump Would Lie Led Him to Write Memos
Pigs escape from lorry taking them to slaughterhouse, cause chaos
Senate scraps FERMA, adopts FRA
11
views
67-yr-old man to court: She’ll beat me to death if you don’t dissolve this marriage
Added June 08, 2017
from Vanguard News
Related Nigerian News
I personally will never leave my husband coz he is cheating. If you don't want to be cheated on buy some dildos"-Huddah Munroe
added November 18, 2015 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
French mayor on burkini ban: Muslims must accept our way of life, if you don't want to live the way we do, don't come!
added August 30, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
Two Nigerian Christian boys tell of Boko Haram abduction."We'll cut your throats if you don't convert" the terrorists said
added May 12, 2016 from
Linda Ikeji Blog
67-year-old man seeks divorce over alleged beating by wife
added June 08, 2017 from
The Punch News
If You Don’t Want To Get ‘Old’ Don’t Hang Around Old People | Here’s Why!
added August 19, 2016 from
Woman.ng
Follow @nigeria70
NIGERIA '70
About Us
Contact Us