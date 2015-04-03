Six out of the eight lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly who belong to PDP, yesterday defected to APC.
The lawmakers; Minority Leader, Hon. Akeem Bello (Amuwo Odofin the Minority II), The Minority Whip, Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere II), Hon. Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi/Isolo I), Hon. Jude Idimogu (Oshodi/Isolo II), Hon. Dayo Famakinwa (Ajeromi Ifelodun II) and Hon. Oluwa Fatai (
Read the rest of the story on Linda Ikeji Blog
Added February 17, 2017
from Linda Ikeji Blog
Related Nigerian News
- 6 PDP members in the Lagos state House of Assembly defect to APC
added February 17, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- Moji Lawal, The Last ‘Single’ Honourable in Lagos State House of Assembly gets Married!
added November 06, 2015 from Bella Naija
- Photo: Desmond Elliot and wife head for his inauguration as member of the Lagos state House of Assembly
added June 08, 2015 from Linda Ikeji Blog
- My seat is the most dangerous position anyone can imagine – Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly
added March 19, 2016 from The Punch News
- Despite being married, men still ‘toast’ me –Funmi Tejuoso, member, Lagos State House of Assembly
added April 03, 2015 from The Punch News