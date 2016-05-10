11

views
Unfave

700 suspected cultists, 38 armed bandits arrested in 3 weeks- Anambra CP

Added July 23, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Troops raid armed bandits’ camp in Zamfara
    added June 28, 2016 from Tribune News
  2. Make 3BTC (#1,320,000) in 3 weeks
    added January 11, 2017 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  3. Army arrests 17 suspected cultists, robbers in Rivers
    added May 10, 2016 from The Punch News
  4. Photos: Troops rescue rams stolen by arm bandits in Kaduna and Zamfara
    added August 30, 2016 from Linda Ikeji Blog
  5. Troops Clear Cattle Rustlers, Armed Bandits’ Camp in Zamfara Forest
    added May 18, 2016 from This Day News