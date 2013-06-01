7

views
Unfave

7 die, 12 injured in Enugu multiple auto crashes

Added July 05, 2017
from Vanguard News

Related Nigerian News

  1. Six die, 12 injured in Kogi auto crash
    added July 03, 2016 from The Punch News
  2. One die, two injured in multiple crash at Idiroko border
    added January 27, 2017 from The Punch News
  3. 7 die, 3 injured in Bauchi road crash
    added June 01, 2013 from Vanguard News
  4. Seven die in Edo multiple auto crash
    added July 02, 2017 from The Punch News
  5. One feared dead, five others injured in Ogun multiple crash
    added April 17, 2017 from The Punch News